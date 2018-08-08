FAU offers students 2 graduation ceremony options after evacuation

BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - Plans have been put into motion for new graduation ceremonies at Florida Atlantic University after a frustrating situation.

The FAU commencement ceremony that had been scheduled to take place Tuesday needed to be evacuated after a troubling threat was found in a bathroom.

Family, friends, teachers and 462 students were evacuated shortly after the threatening note was found. Now, FAU is offering students two options.

A special commencement ceremony will take place later this week for out-of-state and international students.

All other students are invited to attend a ceremony next week.

Those unable to attend either will be able to participate in the fall ceremony in December.

