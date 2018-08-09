FAU hosts graduation ceremony after cancellation

BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Atlantic University hosted its summer 2018 commencement ceremony following a previous cancellation.

The university rescheduled the event after a threat written on a sticky note was found on a bathroom mirror during the graduation, Tuesday.

The new ceremony will take place Thursday afternoon for out-of-state and international students at the Boca Raton Campus.

Remaining students are expected to have their commencement ceremony next week.

Those unable to attend will have an opportunity to walk across the stage in December.

