Father who saved family from burning Liberty City home released from hospital

MIAMI (WSVN) - A father who helped his family escape their burning Liberty City home has been released from the hospital.

Darryl Manning was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital Friday after suffering injuries from busting out windows to help his wife and children get out and using a hose to try and fight the fire.

The flames sparked at their home near Northwest 14th Avenue and 59th Street.

Investigators believe a bent AC cord ignited the living room couch.

