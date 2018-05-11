Father teaches daughter tough lesson after she bullied classmate

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida father wanted to teach his daughter a tough lesson after she bullied a classmate at her Northwest Miami-Dade school.

Franz Baptiste said he was heartbroken when he found out that his daughter was bullying someone. He’s since forced his daughter to say sorry with the help of tough love and social media, Friday.

“I want her to feel bad about it, the same way she made someone else feel bad,” Baptiste said. “I want her to feel the same way, so that way in the future, I’m pretty sure she won’t do that again.”

The lesson comes after 11-year-old Stephanie bullied another student at Lake View Elementary School, Wednesday.

“Hitting her would not solve the issue, and so I said, ‘I have to think of something,'” Baptiste said.

He took her punishment to social media.

In a cellphone video, Stephanie could be seen apologizing to her classmate.

“Dear Marie Claire, I’m sorry for bullying you,” she said in the video.

Baptiste posted the video of his daughter reading the letter aloud in front of her fifth-grade class.

“I will stop treating you the way I did before,” Stephanie continued.

“I’m going to make this as viral as possible so we can try to stop this issue, because lately there have been a lot of shootings and you never know what could happen. That girl could feel helpless,” Baptiste said. “She could be miserable, you never know what could happen.”

While Baptiste continues to teach his daughter right from wrong, he hopes this will be a life lesson. “She’s my daughter, so I rather she cry now than for me to cry for her later on,” he said.

Baptiste told 7News that she definitely learned her lesson.

