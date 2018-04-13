Father sues Miccosukee tribe members, accuses them of kidnapping newborn baby

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida father has filed a lawsuit against members of the Miccosukee Indian Tribe in which he accuses them of kidnapping his newborn baby.

Justin Johnson and Rebecca Sanders said the situation has been traumatic, and that the civil lawsuit accuses the tribe members with false imprisonment, conspiracy and defamation.

“It’s like waking up from a nightmare,” said Johnson. “And then still wondering if something like this could happen again. And that’s what we’re trying to make sure doesn’t happen.”

Baptist Hospital, where the child was taken just two days after birth, is also being named in the suit.

The parents told police the baby’s grandmother proposed an idea to the tribe to keep the child out of Johnson’s life. A tribal court, not a federal court, as was originally presented, granted the order.

On March 18, the baby was taken by tribal police and then returned to the parents days later following public outcry and a demand from Florida Sen. Marco Rubio.

The family’s attorney is calling for criminal charges to be pursued.

“We believe a horrible criminal act has been perpetrated upon our clients,” said attorney Richard Wolfe. “There is a kidnapping, an abduction, that was done at gunpoint.”

