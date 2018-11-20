Father speaks after son killed in Miami Shores drive-by shooting

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - The father of a man killed in a drive-by shooting is speaking as police continue to search for the shooter in Miami Shores.

Miami Shores Police and Miami-Dade Police responded to a man suffering from a gunshot wound outside of a home in the area of Northwest 111th Terrace and Second Avenue, just at 3 a.m., Tuesday.

Officials said 29-year-old Waldo DeCoste was sitting inside his car when somebody pulled up and opened fire. Miami Shores Police later took to Twitter to call it a “potential gang-related shooting.”

#MSPD is currently investigating a potential gang-related shooting that occurred overnight in the vicinity of NW 2 Ave & 111 Terr. Anyone with any information regarding this occurrence should contact the MSPD at 305-759-2468. If you see something, say something! pic.twitter.com/ENogqHVtHq — Miami Shores Village (@miamishores1932) November 20, 2018

7News spoke with the victim’s father who was still trying to make sense of what happened.

“I opened the door. When I get outside, one of the police said, ‘A guy in the Lexus has been shot,’” Jean Francois DeCoste said. “I said, ‘What?’ He said, ‘Yeah, the one in the Lexus.’ I said, ‘I know. Waldo is in the Lexus.’”

Waldo was rushed to Miami Shores Hospital before being taken over to Jackson Memorial Hospital due to his serious injuries.

“Somebody took me to Jackson Memorial Hospital,” Jean said. “When I got there, I see him. He’s just moving like that. I said, ‘He’s going to die.’ I cannot stay there, and I come back here. They called me from the hospital, and then I go back there. When I get there and I talked to the doctor, he said, ‘He don’t have too much left.’”

Jean hopes somebody has information on the shooting and reports it to the authorities.

“My son means a lot to me,” he said. “I got a lot of kids. Everywhere I go, he was with me. I was sick, all the time I called him [and] he’s there for me.”

Police have not yet been able to determine a motive and continue to seek the subject or subjects responsible.

If you have any information on this homicide, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

