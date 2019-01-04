Father speaks after son drugged, robbed by women in Miami Beach

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - As Police have arrested a second suspect accused of drugging and robbing two men, the father of one of the victims spoke with 7News about what the experience has done to his family.

The father of a 22-year-old victim said his son should’ve seen it coming when he was lured by women on Dec. 20.

Asked how his son broke the news to him after being duped, the father said he told him, “After all the travel you’ve done over four continents and nightclubs everywhere, you should know better.”

Shakeila Wilson and Destina Byrd are accused of taking their Cadillac to Miami Beach, luring young men to party before spiking their drinks and stealing their valuable items once they had passed out.

“There’s obviously a big problem with the population in Miami that is doing that very often, especially now during the holidays,” the father said. “They do it a lot to tourists and locals. Obviously my son is a local.”

His son and another man rode with the women from the beach to Miami and eventually Key Biscayne, according to Miami Beach Police.

According to a police report, the women “told both victims to chug their drinks. Both victims eventually chugged their drinks and within ten minutes passed out. Victim 1 stated he noticed 2 passed out prior to him passing out. Victim 1 was found at Beach Park at around 8 a.m., when he woke up, he noticed $17,000 Rolex watch missing and his iPhone XS Max phone valued $1,200 missing. Victim 2 also woke up and noticed $12,000 Rolex watch and his iPhone 7 missing.”

In court, a judge asked Byrd if she was going to hire an attorney to which she opted to have a public defender appointed to her.

Byrd was arrested on Dec. 29 after officials linked her to the Cadillac and to another South Beach drugging and theft of a tourist who also had his Rolex stolen.

Wilson was arrested on Miami Beach on Thursday.

As for the victim, his father has a message to others out there.

“Do not talk to people you don’t know,” the father said. “Do not drink with people you don’t know.”

Both suspects were charged with grand theft and felony poisoning. The women were also hit with charges stemming from prior offenses.

