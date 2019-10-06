Father: Son’s bike stolen from Miami pet store recovered

MIAMI (WSVN) - A child’s bicycle that was stolen from the front of a pet store at the Shops at Midtown Miami has been recovered, according to the boy’s father.

Robert Morales Jr. said he and his friend entered the PetSmart store, along the 3000 block of North Miami Avenue, on Friday to look at the hamsters.

The boys had left their bicycles at the entrance of the store next to the shopping carts.

Surveillance video captured a man entering the store and grabbing the 12-year-old’s SEBike PK Ripper, which is valued at $1,000. Morales Jr. said his father gave him the bicycle as a birthday present.

Robert Morales Sr., the 12-year-old’s father, initially put out a $200 reward to the person that recovered the bicycle.

“I’m offering a $200 reward, so we can try to get my son’s bike back,” he said to 7News on Friday. “You know what I mean? I don’t got much, but I could offer $200 to the retriever of my son’s bike.”

It remains unknown how the bicycle was recovered, and it is also unknown if an arrest has been made.

