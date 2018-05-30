Father-son duo arrested for multiple Hollywood Subway burglaries

A father and son accused of burglarizing multiple Subway restaurants in Hollywood have been arrested.

Surveillance video captured the scene at the Subway restaurant near Stirling Road and North 29th Avenue on April 12 at around 1:45 a.m.

Hollywood Police said 25-year-old Nathan Cole shattered the glass of the store and took off with a safe containing $300.

Cameras outside recorded his father, 57-year-old James Earl Cole, keeping watch.

Both men have been arrested.

According to police, the duo also took cash registers from two other Hollywood Subway restaurants on April 9.

They’re both charged with burglary, grand theft and criminal mischief.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.