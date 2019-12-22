Father shoots, kills son, daughter-in law in Northwest Miami-Dade home

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A heavy police scene was set up at a Northwest Miami-Dade home after reports of shots fired in the area.

The incident happened in a gated community, Lakes on the Green, near Interstate 75 and Northwest 186th Street, late Saturday night.

Police said a 69-year-old father opened fire on his 49-year-old son and daughter-in-law before barricading himself inside the home.

The victims did not survive.

One witness said she heard gunshots and was shocked at what happened in her neighborhood.

“I heard four gunshots in the room, and then all of a sudden, I came outside and saw the police and SWAT and someone thrown on the floor,” she said.

The block was taped off and lined with police cruisers.

Yellow tarp was also seen covering what appeared to be a body in the driveway.

One witness told 7 News what she saw.

“Like two SWAT trucks trying to get inside a house,” said the witness. “They were trying to talk to the person inside of the home, asking them to come outside with their hands up. Then, I think, the guy didn’t listen so they just went inside.”

The father later surrendered himself.

Officials have not revealed the identities of those involved.

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear, police said.

