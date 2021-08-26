FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A father who was arrested during his protest against Broward County Public Schools’ mask mandate has bonded out of jail.

Dan Bauman, 50, faced a judge on Thursday morning.

The day prior, cellphone video recorded bystander captured the moment Bauman was put in handcuffs.

According to police, Bauman was recording on his cellphone as he was walking into Fort Lauderdale High School with his daughter, Isabel. That’s when he got into an altercation with another student over the recording.

Police said the student grabbed Bauman’s phone because she didn’t want to be recorded, and Bauman “pushed the child by the shoulder and grabbed her hand and twisting her arm in an aggressive manner.”

He has since been charged with child abuse without great bodily harm.

The 50-year-old was at the high school supporting his daughter who refuses to wear a mask to campus.

“I want to be able to go to school, like everyone does, but I can’t wear a mask, I can’t breathe in it, and I want to have that choice but they’re not letting me in,” Isabel said.

“She’s the only kid to stand up and fight this,” Bauman said prior to his arrest. “I mean, look around you, they’re so indoctrinated.”

In court on Thursday, a judge ordered Bauman not to return to the high school unless he is invited. He was also ordered to stay away from the student he allegedly pushed.

Bauman did wear a face covering from the quarantine COVID ward, an area in jail for detainees who refuse to mask up upon arrest.

7News cameras were there when Bauman bonded out at around 12:30 p.m.

He spoke to the media saying he was against the COVID-19 vaccine and that mask mandates are unconstitutional.

“Mask mandates are illegal and unconstitutional,” Bauman said.

Meanwhile, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to uphold his stance on mask mandates in schools.

“In terms of health, there’s parents whose kids have not done well wearing the masks all day,” he said, “obviously kids with special needs have not done well, kids with autism and then just kids who don’t learn as well.”

