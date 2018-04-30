Father of Stoneman Douglas shooting victim files lawsuit

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - One of the most outspoken parents in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is taking legal action in the death of his daughter.

More than two months after Andrew Pollack lost his daughter Meadow during the Parkland massacre, he is filing a wrongful death lawsuit.

“When I buried my daughter, I buried a lot of me,” said Pollack during a phone interview with 7News on Monday. “I’m not the same person.”

Tha lawsuit names several defendants, including confessed gunman Nikolas Cruz and former Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputy Scot Peterson, the school resource officer criticized for not going into the school to confront the shooter.

“He didn’t do his job that day, and he let those students and teachers down,” said Pollack, “and I think he shouldn’t be able to go right off into the sunset with his pension.”

Peterson resigned from BSO after coming under fire for staying outside the school.

Pollack said he is not after money. He said he wants more information about the Feb. 14 shooting to come out in court, and he wants what he feels will be justice.

“He let my daughter get shot nine times,” said Pollack. “You ask me why I’m doing it. That’s why I’m doing it. He let my daughter get shot nine times.”

This is the second lawsuit filed in connection to the mass shooting. It follows another lawsuit filed by the attorney of Stoneman Douglas student Anthony Borges back on April 17.

Because Pollack’s lawsuit was filed Monday, it’s too early to know when the hearing dates may be.

Peterson’s attorney said he has no comment at this time.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.