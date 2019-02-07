Father of Parkland victim speaks out during hearing on gun violence prevention

The father of a Parkland shooting victim spoke out during a Judiciary Committee hearing on preventing gun violence.

Manuel Oliver, who lost his son Joaquin “Guac” Oliver last year, interrupted Republican Representative Matt Gaetz voicing his disagreement with the comments he made.

Rep. Gaetz responded by asking if there is a process in regards to asking people to leave when they repeatedly interrupt the time of the members of the committee.

Oliver spoke out in response to Gaetz when he stated that a border wall would prevent gun violence, not background checks.

Fred Guttenberg, who also lost his child, Jaime, in the shooting was sitting next to Oliver.

New York Representative Jerry Nadler let Oliver off with a warning.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.