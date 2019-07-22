Father of family targeted by 3 gunmen in NW Miami-Dade shares ordeal

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida father is speaking out and asking for accountability nearly a month after, he said, he and his family came under fire in Northwest Miami-Dade while inside their car.

The 30-year-old man, who asked not to be identified or show his face on camera, said the incident unfolded just feet from their home.

“I don’t care about me, but I care about my kids, you know? My kids in the back,” he said.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the victims were targeted in the Colonial Acres community along Northwest 10th Avenue, June 21.

The victim showed a 7News crew the bullet holes left behind on his white Mazda. He said gunshots landed inches from his child’s car seat.

“That one bullet comes right here, and it goes right there inside,” he said.

Grainy surveillance video captured three men as they approaching the Mazda, at around 11 p.m.

“When I see the three guys coming in the dark, I see one already coming with the gun in his hand,” said the victim.

Seconds later, the footage showed flashes from the gunshots.

The victim said his wife was behind the wheel, and his brother in the back seat with his two small children.

The father said, the toddlers were asleep as the gunshots rang out.

“I say, ‘Go check the kids! Go check the kids!’ Because they’re both sleeping, so I don’t know if one died or something like that,” he said.

Thankfully, they all made it out alive.

The victim said he recognized his attackers.

Police said the suspects live in the neighborhood.

Officers apprehended one of them, whom they identified as 21-year-old Marlon Chiong. He is facing several charges, including attempted murder.

Investigators said the two other men, identified as 32-year-old Brayan Ponce and 24-year-old Jhonathan Perla in the arrest report, remain on the run.

“Thank you, God, nothing happened,” said the victim.

While he waits for this case to play out in court, this father said he’s lucky to be alive, and he hopes justice is swift for his accused attackers

“I don’t want something to happen to another person. It happened to me, but I don’t want it to happen to another person,” he said.

Police continue to investigate.

If you have any information on Ponce or Perla’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

