MIAMI (WSVN) - The father of one of two young men who, police said, were struck by a driver that also slammed into a storefront in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood opened up about the hit-and-run that sent two lifelong friends to the hospital.

Speaking with 7News on Tuesday, Len Edelman said the early Saturday morning crash that sent his son and a close friend to the hospital is a painful reminder of how fragile life can be.

“It could go in seconds, just like that. Nothing’s a guarantee in this world,” he said.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of South Miami Avenue and Southwest Seventh Street, just after 1 a.m.

According to investigators, the driver of an SUV lost control and struck the victims, both of whom are in their 20s, before crashing into a storefront at Brickell City Centre.

Police said the motorist fled the scene on foot.

Rescue crews transported the victims to Ryder Trauma Center in serious but stable condition.

Edelman talked about the morning he got the call that every parent fears.

“He got hit by two SUVs that were drag racing down the street,” said Edelman.

Edelman’s 25-year-old son, Ian, is a Columbia University dental student.

“It’s the absolute worst nightmare,” said Edelman.

Ian’s childhood friend, Jason Greenfield, a medical student at the University of Miami, was also struck.

“Lifelong friends. They’ve been friends since they’re 5 years old,” said Edelman. “One moment everything is great, with a beautiful future, and the next moment your whole life can be over just like that, boom!”

Police said they are trying to track down who slammed into the men while behind the wheel of a Dodge Durango before ditching it.

A storefront window was left smashed, and the driver, according to witnesses, jumped in a vehicle driven by someone else before it sped off, leaving behind the wounded victims.

“He’s alive, and we’re just so fortunate that he’s alive,” said Edelman. “These are two great young men. To have their life just close from being just snuffed out by drag racing SUVs at 1:30 in the morning in a beautiful part of Miami, on Brickell, it’s just a travesty.”

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

