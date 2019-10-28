Father of 3 succumbs to injuries suffered in North Miami Beach multivehicle crash

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A father of three has died days after he was involved in a multivehicle crash in North Miami Beach.

A total of nine people were injured in the six-vehicle crash at Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 163rd Street just after 2:30 p.m., Thursday.

According to a family friend, 46-year-old Daniel Jeruslami died Monday from injuries he suffered in the crash.

Surveillance video captured a white Mercedes-Benz C-Class coupe crashing into a Jaguar SUV attempting to turn into the shopping center. Jeruslami was the driver behind the wheel of the Jaguar.

Leo Ickowicz, the owner of Elite International Realty where Jeruslami was employed, said the 46-year-old was a father to three children.

Investigators said the Mercedes was traveling at a high rate of speed at the time of the crash.

