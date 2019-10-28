Father of 3 succumbs to injuries suffered in North Miami Beach multi-vehicle crash

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A father of three has died days after he was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in North Miami Beach.

A total of nine people were injured in the six-vehicle crash at Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 163rd Street just after 2:30 p.m., Thursday.

According to a family friend, 46-year-old Daniel Jerusalmi died Monday from injuries he suffered in the crash.

Surveillance video captured a white Mercedes-Benz C-Class coupe crashing into a Jaguar SUV attempting to turn into a shopping center. Jeruslami was the driver behind the wheel of the Jaguar.

Leo Ickowicz, the owner of Elite International Realty where Jeruslami was employed, said the 46-year-old was a father to three children.

Investigators said the Mercedes was traveling at a high rate of speed at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.