Father of 3 shot, killed in front of Fort Lauderdale home

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A father of three was shot and killed in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police responded to the scene near Northwest 10th Terrace and Sixth Street, just before 5 a.m., Friday.

Police have identified the deceased victim as 34-year-old Brett Shell.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where the area could be seen blocked off by police tape.

The victim’s father, Ron Shell, said his son was a kind person and was always eager to share the meaning behind his scripture tattoos.

Police said Brett was killed just moments after stepping out of his home.

‘Like four or five,” said Cornelius Washington. “Everybody just woke right on up and we wasn’t going outside.”

Neighbors told 7News they heard several gunshots early in the morning. They also said this does not typically happen in their neighborhood.

“When I heard the shots and thing, I was like ‘Whoa, whoa, what’s going on?'” said Washington, “so we didn’t come outside. We weren’t coming outside until police was around, but other than that, no one saw anything. Nobody really was outside. It’s not a bad area, not really. I’ve been living here a long, long time, but things happen.”

Ron said he believes his son was targeted because he was known to carry a lot of cash. However, no motive has been revealed by officials for the shooting.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

