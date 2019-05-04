Father of 3 fatally gunned down outside SW Miami-Dade townhome

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family is devastated and searching for answers after a father of three was shot and killed outside of a townhome in Southwest Miami-Dade, launching a search for the people responsible for the tragedy.

Miami-Dade Police units responded to reports of shots fired at an apartment complex off Southwest 268th Street, just after midnight, Saturday.

The victim’s family identified him as Courtney Forbes. They described him as a loving father and sibling.

“He’s a good person, man. He didn’t deserve it at all, at all, at all,” said his brother, who asked not to be identified or show his face on camera.

Family members said Forbes was getting out of his car at the same time several men were walking through the complex.

When a neighbor asked the men what they were doing, the victim’s relatives said, the group started shooting.

Family members said Forbes was struck by a stray bullet.

“Randomly start shooting, and then he gone. He took the first bullet, for no reason,” said his brother. “The man, all he did — he got [three] kids, [one was] just born — he goes to work, comes home, don’t mess with nobody. He just caught a stray bullet for nothing, all ’cause he was standing there in front of somebody’s house.”

Forbes was taken to Jackson South Medical Center, where he later died.

Forbes’ brother said the victim was a peaceful man.

“He’s not a violent person. He never carried a gun with him,” he said. “He couldn’t even defend himself. He just got a bullet, and he’s gone. I just think it’s not fair.”

Police are still trying to identify the subjects as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting or the gunmen’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

