Father not guilty in death of baby who choked on lollipop

MIAMI (WSVN) - A father charged for the death of his 6-month-old baby who choked on a lollipop has been found not guilty.

Warnisha Davis, the child’s mother, told 7News last June that Marcell Jermaine Levy hit her and took off with their son.

Police said Levy was homeless and did not have baby formula at the time, so he gave his son a lollipop.

A Miami-Dade jury decided the baby’s death was an accident and not the result of reckless behavior.

Levy was acquitted on manslaughter and kidnapping charges.

However, Levy was convicted of misdemeanor battery for punching Davis.

