Father: Missing Miami toddler’s mom has taken off with child before

MIAMI (WSVN) - The husband of a 2-year-old girl who went missing in Miami said his wife has taken off with their daughter on previous occasions.

According to City of Miami Police, Isabella Alada was last seen leaving her home in the area of Southwest 22nd Street and 37th Avenue, Wednesday.

Officials said the child was accompanied by her mother, 27-year-old Rusell Alada.

The girl’s father, Aaron Lester, said Rusell has left with their daughter before.

“I’m sure that [Isabella] could be happier, I’m sure that she’s terrified,” he said. “I’m sure that she wants to be back in her bed and back in school.”

Investigators said the toddler stands 3 feet tall, weighs about 30 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue dress, pink shorts and a yellow hair bow.

If you have any information on Isabella’s whereabouts, or see the child, call Miami Police at 305-603-6300.

