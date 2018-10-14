Father: missing child abducted by mother in Hialeah found safe in Georgia

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - UPDATE: The child’s father said, Monday morning, his son was found safe in Thomasville, Georgia at the mother’s home. The father is currently driving there to pick him up. It remains unclear if the mother will face any charges.

A Hialeah family is asking for the public’s help after, police said, their child was abducted by his own mother.

Officials said 7-year-old Roy Stephens III was taken from his father’s home along West Sixth Court and 23rd Street, around 8:30 a.m., Saturday.

“As I was going down the street, I knew something was going to happen,” said the boy’s grandmother. “I said, ‘I should have stayed there.’ Now I blame myself for not being here, you know?”

The child is said to be with his mother, Rickquita Wright, without consent from the father, who holds legal custody.

Police said Wright, who resides in Georgia, arrived unannounced at the Hialeah residence. Some time later, she got into a custody argument with the boy’s father, and when he wasn’t looking, snatched their son and drove off.

“I opened my doors for her, and this is the thanks I get?” said the grandmother. “That’s unacceptable.”

Wright is described as a 30-year-old female with black hair and brown eyes, weighing approximately 240 pounds and standing 5 feet 7 inches.

“I gave her the papers saying that I have full custody over him,” said Roy Stephens, the boy’s father, “so … she’d probably think that, ‘OK, he got full custody,’ she wouldn’t do nothing, as far as what she did, and she still did it.”

“I knew something was going to go wrong, because they were just sitting there in the car,” said the boy’s grandmother. “I should have taken the tag number or something, but I said, ‘No, maybe she won’t do nothing,’ and that intuition, it just kicked in.”

Stephens is described as having black hair and brown eyes, weighing about 75 pounds and standing at 4 feet 7 inches. He is also said to suffer from asthma.

“I miss him. He’s been here all his life, ever since he was 2 years old,” said his grandmother. “I raised him. Me and my son, we raised him.”

The pair were said to be traveling in a silver Toyota Corolla with the Georgia tag CGZ9069.

Officials said the vehicle was additionally occupied by two unknown males and an unknown female.

Hialeah Police released a flier with photos of the boy and his mother in hopes of tracking them down.

As the boy’s family continues to pray for his safety, they’re hoping this nightmare will come to an end soon.

“This is so upsetting to me, and I want my grandson back,” said his grandmother.​ “That’s all I ask, to bring my grandson back.”

Authorities urged anyone with information on their whereabouts to contact Hialeah Police at (305) 687-2525 or contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

