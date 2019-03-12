Father gets thousands of birthday calls, texts after sons’ billboard prank

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two South Florida siblings wished their father a “Happy Birthday” in a very big way.

According to WPBF, Chris and Mike Ferry wanted to do something a little different to celebrate their father’s upcoming birthday.

The boys’ father, also named Chris Perry, lives in New Jersey, and was about to turn 62.

“I called my brother, and I asked him, ‘Why don’t we put a billboard right outside of Atlantic City saying, “Wish My Dad Happy Birthday”?’ and he loved it,” the younger Chris Ferry said. “He started dying laughing, so that’s what we did.”

The pair bought a large billboard featuring a photo of their father, along with a message that read “WISH MY DAD HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Love, Your Sons.”

The message was followed by their father’s cellphone number.

“We just wanted him to have a special birthday. That’s it,” said the younger Chris Ferry.

The billboard went up a week before the boys’ father’s 62nd birthday.

Within minutes, the boys’ father got his first text.

It said, “Happy birthday.”

He texted back, asking, “Who are you?”

“My name is Nick.”

“How do you know it’s my birthday coming up?”

“I saw it on a billboard.”

Since then, he has gotten a tremendous response.

“I think I’ve had about 15,000 calls, texts and Facebook hits in the last three days,” the boys’ father said. “I’ve received texts from all over the world, as far as the Philippines, Kenya, Luxembourg. It’s been crazy.”

The elder Chris said he’s even now getting recognized at restaurants. He is now known as the billboard dad.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.