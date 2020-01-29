Father from SW Miami-Dade AMBER Alert found dead in Pasco County, newborn still missing

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The father who was being sought in connection to an AMBER Alert that was issued for his newborn son has been found dead in Pasco County, deputies have confirmed, but the infant is still missing.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, 49-year-old Ernesto Caballeiro was found dead in Pasco County. The whereabouts of Caballeiro’s 1-week old son Andrew are still unknown.

Aerial footage from Pasco County showed the white van, investigators said, Caballeiro was last seen driving, and the 49-year-old’s body is inside of the van parked on the side of the roadway.

He is deceased, however there is no sign of the child. Units are continuing to search the area, which is a large area. Please stay away from the area We working with Miami Dade Police. If you have any information about this case, please contact 911. — Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) January 29, 2020

An AMBER Alert was issued for Andrew overnight Wednesday after Miami-Dade Police officers discovered three dead adult women inside of the family’s Southwest Miami-Dade home.

Officers were called to the scene to perform a welfare check when a family member stopped by the house and found all three bodies inside.

Investigators said Caballeiro killed the three women and took off with the child.

According to Miguel Gonzalez, a family friend of the victims, the infant’s mother, grandmother and great-grandmother were the three women who were fatally shot, but police have yet to confirm their identities.

“They are a good family,” Gonzalez said through a translator. “My friend is the uncle of the baby. I am unaware if they were having issues as a family. I am hopeful that the baby will be found.”

As of Wednesday, not much has been released regarding the 49-year-old, but state records indicated that he ran a private transportation business to bus children to and from school.

Authorities continue to search for Andrew Caballeiro.

If you have any information on this case, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

