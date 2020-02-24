Father faces judge after allegedly taking his daughter against court order

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A father appeared in a Fort Lauderdale courtroom after allegedly taking his daughter against a court order.

Carlos Pasquet appeared in bond court on Sunday morning, facing a charge of interfering with custody of a minor.

Pasquet turned himself in to Fort Lauderdale Police after, authorities said, he took the toddler from her grandmother’s house in violation of a court order that only allowed him supervised visitation.

His bond was set at $1,000.

Pasquet’s daughter was not harmed.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.