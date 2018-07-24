Father dies in Miami Gardens double shooting

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A father shot in Miami Gardens died Tuesday morning, while his 1-year-old child remains hospitalized.

According Miami Gardens Police, 27-year-old Darin Williams and his child were shot at the 2300 block of Northwest 187th Street on Monday, just before 9 p.m.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews airlifted both victims to Ryder Trauma Center. Williams was listed in critical condition before succumbing to his injuries. His son is listed in stable condition.

According to a police report, four male subjects with multiple firearms were responsible for the shooting. They fled in a dark-colored sedan with tinted windows and a paper tag.

If you have any information on this fatal double shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

