Father dies in Miami Gardens double shooting; 1-year-old boy hospitalized

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died after and his 1-year-old son remains in the hospital after they were shot in Miami Gardens.
According to Miami Gardens Police, 27-year-old Darin Williams and his child were shot on the 2300 block of Northwest 187th Street on Monday, just before 9 p.m.
“It was like a barrage of ‘brrrrrr, pop, pop, pop, pop,'” said area resident Maxine Solie, “and I said to the person I was talking to, ‘Them fools must maybe think that it’s still the Fourth of July.'”
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews airlifted both victims to Ryder Trauma Center. Williams was listed in critical condition before succumbing to his injuries. His son was last listed in stable condition.
7News cameras showed bullet holes at a home near where Williams and his son were gunned down.
“It’s sad, it’s depressing, it’s alarming,” said Solie. “This used to be a very quiet, nice neighborhood.”
According to a police report, as many as four male subjects with multiple firearms were responsible for the shooting. They fled in a dark-colored sedan with tinted windows and a paper tag.
Cameras showed a police helicopter searching for the subjects.
“As of now, nobody’s in custody, and we have no suspect [information] other than a Honda, dark tinted windows, and that’s all we have,” said Miami Gardens Police Officer Carlos Austin.
If you have any information on this fatal shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.
Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.