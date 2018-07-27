Father dies days after being stabbed outside Pompano Beach daycare

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A father of three has died after he was stabbed outside a daycare in Pompano Beach over a week ago.

Oswald Zambrano, 40, died from from his injuries, Thursday.

Zambrano was stabbed during an argument over a parking spot in the parking lot of Little Treasures Academy in Pompano Beach, July 16.

Police arrested 43-year-old Julio Ramos.

Ramos has been charged with second-degree murder.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.