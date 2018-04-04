Father dies after saving children from rip current in Palm Beach County

(WSVN) - A father has died after reportedly saving his three children from a rip current in Jupiter.

According to WPEC, the man identified as 46-year-old Nader Khalil, was visiting with his family from Ohio.

Witnesses said the father swam out to his children when he saw they got caught in a rip current.

It all happened near A1A and Jupiter Key Road, Monday.

Witnesses said the children managed to escape the current, but the father got stuck.

A group of Good Samaritans helped pull Khalil out of the water, where he laid unconscious before rescue crews arrived.

“They were there for almost ten minutes trying to resuscitate him,” witness Stephen Nodine told WPEC.

Khalil was rushed to a hospital, where he later died.

His children are all said to be OK.

