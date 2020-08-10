Father dies after fatally shooting 11-year-old daughter in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a father shot and killed his daughter before he turned the gun on himself in Davie.

Davie Police and Fire Rescue units responded to a home in the area of Southwest 18th Court and 145th Avenue at around 8 a.m., Monday.

Officials said it appears the father shot his 11-year-old child before turning the gun on himself.

The girl was pronounced deceased at the scene. The father was transported to Broward Medical Center where he later died.

The mother of the child, who was making breakfast at the time, was left uninjured.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where multiple police vehicles could be seen outside of the home.

Police said the 11-year-old was the only child of the couple.

