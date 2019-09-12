Father defends son arrested for shooting at MDPD officers in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - New details are coming to light in the Southwest Miami-Dade shootout that left several police officers injured and put a South Florida neighborhood on edge.

The suspected gunman was identified as 32-year-old Aramis Khosrabi.

Khosrabi’s father, Shawn Khosrabi, spoke to the media Thursday, outside the house where the shooting took place, on the 8000 block of Southwest 89th Terrace, just before 10 p.m., Tuesday.

The elder Khosrabi continued by saying his son had no business having a gun.

“He has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and mental illness for the past 15 years,” said Khosrabi. “He has sickness. He needs medical care and does not belong in jail.”

The father said his family tried to prevent the suspect from ever owning a gun.

“My son is not a violent person,” said Khosrabi.

The officers were ambushed inside the home after they responded to the Khosrabi home Tuesday night after neighbors called authorities to report hearing gunshots.

The police said they knocked and entered the home when Khosrabi opened fire on them.

Khosrabi’s family said they don’t know how he got a gun, as they had contacted state agencies in the past to ensure Khosrabi could never own one.

“It is puzzling how he got access to a firearm after everything we could legally do,” said Khosrabi.

Neighbors were troubled by the shooting.

“You don’t know your neighbors,” said one neighbor. “We all walk our dogs and say hi to everybody. I mean, you just never know, and it’s kind of uneasy.”

Khosrabi’s father offered his apologies to the community on behalf of his son.

“I want to extend my sincere apology for any impact this situation has had to my neighbors,” said Khosrabi.

Three officers were hurt by debris from the shootout, but their injuries were minor.

Khosrabi faces 10 counts of attempted murder of an officer.

