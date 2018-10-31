Father, daughter killed in pedestrian crash while trick-or-treating in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a pedestrian crash in Davie that resulted in the death of a father and his daughter.

Davie Police responded to the scene along Southwest 68th Avenue and Griffin Road, just before 8 p.m., Wednesday.

According to officials, a father and two children, 5 and 2 years old, were crossing a designated crosswalk not far from their home, when they walked into the path of a woman driving a white Cadillac.

Police said the driver was heading east on Griffin Road and traveling at about 45 mph. That driver remained on the scene and told police she attempted to stop when she saw the family, but it was too late.

“At this point, it just seems to be a tragic accident,” said Davie Detective Vivian Gallinal. “Again, there were other factors that might have contributed to it. There’s bushes and trees that probably would have been difficult for both the driver and the father to see each other. The area was really dark.”

#DaviePolice working a multiple fatality pedestrian crash. PIO is on scene and the media staging will be at the preschool parking lot 6700 Griffin Rd. Must enter EB from University Dr. — Davie Police Dept. (@DaviePolice) November 1, 2018

The father, identified as Carlos Alvarado Amaya, and the 5-year-old, identified as Heidi Orellana Cruz, were pronounced dead on the scene. The toddler, Kaylee, sustained a cut to her hand and the side of her head and was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital as a precaution.

“This is a miracle from God that she was able to survive,” said Maria Orellana-Cruz, the mother and wife of the victims, through a translator, “but the other two passed away.”

The heartbroken mother said Heidi was dressed in her Paw Patrol costume as she left the house to go trick-or-treating for the first time.

“Every year we take [the older kids] out at night all dressed up and the 5-year-old kept asking to go out,” said Maria, “and that’s why he decided to take them out because they kept crying.”

Police said excessive speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

“You have to be even more careful when driving and paying attention because there are a lot of kids out,” said Gallinal.

Gina Mahar, a resident of the area, was left heartbroken. Despite not knowing the family, she left behind several stuffed animals at the scene of the crash.

It’s just the saddest thing. The saddest thing. On Halloween?” Mahar said.

Maria has three other children at home, who she is now left to care for on her own.

“I’m extremely sad,” said Erick Orellana, Amaya’s son, “because I never thought this would have happened to my dad, and now I don’t know what we’re all going to do because he was the head of the household, and he helped maintain all of us.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses. To donate, click here.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.