Father charges toward 7News photographer in courtroom hearing

MIAMI (WSVN) - A teenager who used to be featured in the Kendall Toyota commercials returned to court Wednesday morning, and his father was not too happy to see a 7News photographer covering the court appearance.

Seventeen-year-old Michael Gonzalez appeared in court for a drug test hearing. After the hearing, something seemed to upset the young defendant’s father, Claudio Gonzalez, who locals will recognize as the former face of Kendall Toyota.

As he exited the courtroom, the elder Gonzalez went after our 7News photographer before he stepped back and went to the door.

In January, police said Michael was involved in an Aventura drug deal that led to a fatal shooting.

Gonzalez was charged with tampering with evidence and selling drugs.

Two others that were with Gonzalez have since been charged with murder.

Gonzalez, for many years, appeared alongside his father in promoting Kendall Toyota dealerships. They were seen and heard in commercials.

Gonzalez has been on house arrest and is expected back in court late September.

