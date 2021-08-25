A father was taken into custody during day two of protests against Broward County Public Schools’ mask mandate.

His daughter, Isabel, was denied entry to her classes at Fort Lauderdale High School after refusing to wear a mask.

“And if they’re against me, that’s fine,” she said. “I mean, they can wear a mask if they want to. My point is I don’t wanna wear one and that is my right.”

“She’s the only kid to stand up and fight this,” her father said. “I mean, look around you, they’re so indoctrinated.”

On Wednesday morning, she and her father returned to the school without masks and after they walked into the building, the father left handcuffed in the back of a police vehicle.

Even with the demand from some parents and the state to end the mask mandate, the school board is not budging.

The school’s principal said he sat down with the family and offered them several options.

Isabel’s classmates disagree with her stance on the mandate.

“Well, it’s very important that not only she is wearing a mask, but that everyone on this campus is wearing a mask because of the high level of infection that the Delta variant is having,” one student said.

Tempers were high at the Broward County Public School Board meeting on Tuesday morning.

The district responded to the Florida Department of Education’s demands that they adhere to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ mask mandate ban.

“We feel the governor is overreaching his authority in this measure,” said Broward County School Board Chair Dr. Rosalind Osgood.

It remains unclear what charges Isabel’s father will face.