Father and son dentist duo donate PPE to Broward Health

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pair of dentists have made a generous donation to help healthcare workers.

The father and son duo provided 530 masks, nearly 2,000 gloves and 100 surgical gowns to Broward Health caregivers, Wednesday.

All donations to one of the 10 largest public healthcare systems in the nation are crucial in keeping frontline medical staff protected.

“I mean, helping out the community, that’s what we’re here for,” Mark McCawley said. “That’s why we got into the healthcare profession: to help people out, and dental isn’t as big a need like what you guys do, so we figured we’ll help out what we can.”

In the nearly two weeks since launching the COVID-19 Relief Fund, the Broward Health Foundation has received an outpouring of support across South Florida.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.