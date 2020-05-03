Father and daughter set up drive-by aquarium in Plantation

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A father and his 5-year-old daugther in Plantation set up a drive-by aquarium.

After a week of work, they showed off the exhibit centering around The Everglades and its wildlife.

The display is in front of their home on Northwest 10th Avenue and 97th street.

The family is also collecting donations that will go directly to Duck Haven in Margate that rehabs injured wildlife and birds.

