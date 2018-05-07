Father accused of retrieving gun from child’s backpack at school faces judge

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A father accused of retrieving a gun from his child’s book bag at a South Florida school faced a judge, Monday.

Ramon Nuiry, 53, has been ordered to stay away from Kendale Elementary School and he is not allowed to be in possession of a firearm.

Nuiry was arrested at the school in April after, police said, he left a loaded gun in his 8-year-old son’s backpack and went to the school to pick it up.

Nuiry has another hearing scheduled for late May.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.