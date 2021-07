MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - A father and his two sons had to be rescued after their boat capsized off of Marathon.

A family on a nearby boat heard their mayday call over the radio and raced to the scene.

When they arrived, U.S. Coast Guard members had rescued the father and two sons from the water.

It remains unknown what caused the vessel to flip.

