HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Two children and their father tragically died in Hollywood last week, and now their identities have been revealed.

Emmie, 5, and Tyler, 2, and Jean Wisly Fontus, known as Wes, were found unresponsive in their swimming pool, Thursday.

Police and Hollywood Fire Rescue responded to the home along South Highland Drive after Anne Marie, the children’s mother and wife of Fontus, made the discovery.

All three victims were rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

It’s a loss so great, it’s hard to imagine for Marie and her two daughters.

Hollywood Police said the circumstances are still under investigation.

According to a GoFundMe set up by Marie, “Like any other day, Wes, Emmie and Tyler went for their last swim together in the family’s pool. We imagine that they played in the pool, Emmie and Tyler climbing onto and splashing water at dad as always. At some point, something happened that caused that fun time to come to a sudden end. We may never know how, and we will surely never understand why, but we are comforted in knowing that Dad, Emmie, and Tyler are together in Heaven in the loving hands of God.”

Now Marie is preparing funerals for her two young children and husband.

To donate to the GoFundMe set up to help the family, click here.

