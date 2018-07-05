Fatal wrong-way crash shuts down all I-95 southbound lanes in Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are investigating a wrong-way crash along Interstate 95 that has prompted all southbound lanes to be shut down.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol units were dispatched, just before 8 p.m., to the scene of a wreck involving a car that was heading northbound in the southbound express lanes, near Northwest 103rd Street.

An FHP spokesperson said one person was killed on scene.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, at least one person was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

“The road closure is indefinite,” said FHP Lt. Alex Camacho. “It’s a very large scene. It’s gonna take some time.”

Traffic could be seen backed up all the way to the Golden Glades Interchange.

Officials said the investigation will last throughout the night.

Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route.

