Fatal transit bus crash shuts down Card Sound Road between Miami-Dade, Monroe

KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal head-on collision involving a Miami-Dade Transit bus and an SUV has led to the complete closure of Card Sound Road between Miami-Dade and Monroe counties.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene of the crash near a toll plaza in Key Largo, just before 4 p.m., Monday.

Officials have not specified how many victims were involved in the crash.

A Miami-Dade Transit spokesperson said there were no passengers inside the bus at the time of the crash, and the driver is OK.

Officials urged drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.