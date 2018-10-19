Fatal single-vehicle crash shuts down Red Road

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after a violent and deadly crash in Northwest Miami-Dade.

7Skyforce flew over the scene along Red Road before the Turnpike, where a vehicle could be seen in pieces after slamming into a letter board pole.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the driver was traveling north along Red Road, when he lost control of the vehicle.

The male driver was pronounced dead on the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

Officials say this was a single-vehicle crash and the victim was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Red Road is currently shut down at Honey Hill Road as crews work to clean up debris.

