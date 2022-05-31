MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment building in Margate.

SWAT teams arrived to the scene at 5740 Lakeside Drive, at around 11 p.m., Monday.

Upon arrival, emergency crews found a man, identified as 30-year-old Phillipe Marcellus, lying on the ground outside of the apartments with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

Marcellus was transported to North Broward Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

“I heard the sirens,” said a neighbor. “I thought it was like a routine traffic pull, cause I kept hearing [sirens].”

Neighbors who did not want to be identified recalled what they heard the night prior.

“I know it was Memorial Day weekend, and usually people give the 21 gun salutes,” said a neighbor. “Probably I think that’s what I heard, cause I think I told my mom something like that. I heard gunshots, and after a while I heard the sirens. I thought it was fireworks.”

Deputies were unaware if whether the gunman had barricaded himself inside of one of the apartments.

“‘Come out with your hands up,’ and they said that several times for, like, three hours,” one woman said. “Then, I saw the battalion people pull in and now, this squad. It’s the first I’m ever seeing anything like this around here.”

Special Response Teams investigated the home, Tuesday morning.

The residence has since been cleared by police.

The shooter, at this time, remains at large.

Deputies are looking into Ring camera footage or any surveillance footage that may have captured the person responsible for this crime.

The deceased victim is said to have had no criminal background in Broward County.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

