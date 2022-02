CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A killer crash on a South Florida expressway.

A motorcyclist slammed into a guardrail on the Sawgrass Expressway in Coral Springs, Tuesday morning.

All southbound lanes were closed for hours.

The 61-year-old rider died on scene.

Police are still investigating the accident.

