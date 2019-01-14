Fatal motorcycle crash shuts down Biscayne Boulevard in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Miami.

Miami Police and traffic homicide units responded to the scene of the crash along Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 62nd Street, just after 5 p.m., Monday.

The deadly crash prompted officials to shut down both directions of Biscayne Boulevard.

7Skyforce HD hovered above the scene where a white tarp could be seen over a body, along with a vehicle a few feet away from the motorcycle.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

