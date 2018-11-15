Fatal crash temporarily shuts down portion of Dolphin Expressway

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have reopened the westbound lanes of the Dolphin Expressway after it was closed due to a fatal crash in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers were on the scene of the crash near the Northwest 107th Avenue exit, just before 8 p.m., Thursday.

According to officials, a motorcyclist was killed in the crash. The driver of the vehicle involved remained on the scene.

Troopers closed off a portion of the highway as they worked to clear the scene. The roadways have since been reopened.