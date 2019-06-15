Fatal crash shuts down westbound SR 836 west of I-95 in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A deadly crash along the Dolphin Expressway in Miami has led to the closure of all westbound lanes just west of Interstate 95.

Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near the off-ramp Northwest 12th Avenue exit at around 9:20 p.m., Saturday.

Traffic cameras captured heavy traffic congestion on the highway.

At least one person has been killed, but officials have not provided further details.

Officials urged drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

