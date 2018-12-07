Fatal crash shuts down I-95 southbound in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway, following a fatal crash in Pompano Beach.

It happened at around 1 a.m., Friday, along the southbound lanes of Interstate 95.

As a result, I-95 is shut down southbound at Atlantic Boulevard.

7News spoke with a witness who said a woman has died at the scene. “I was driving southbound on I-95 at about 1:32 in the morning, and laying across the road was what looked to be a body,” said the witness, who did not wish to be identified. “I couldn’t react in time and I ran it over.”

The man said he immediately pulled over and saw a motorcyclist also stopped on the side of the road. “I stopped and opened the door, and I asked him, ‘Was that a person laying in the road?’ and he said ‘Yes. She’s dead.'”

The witness said the motorcyclist did not stick around and wait for police to arrive on the scene. “As I was waiting other traffic came along and ran her over again and again, and no one stopped,” he said. “Only three people stopped, and I can’t believe people can run over a body on the road and not stop.”

At this point, officials have not yet released the victim’s identity or the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Investigators are currently speaking with other witnesses.

