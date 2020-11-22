Fatal crash shuts down all southbound I-95 lanes in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal crash has shut down all southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Dania Beach.

The crash happened near the Stirling Road exit, late Saturday night.

7News has reached out to Florida Highway Patrol for more information on the crash.

A traffic camera in the area captured several dozen cars stopped on the interstate.

Motorists are asked to seek an alternate route.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

