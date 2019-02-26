Fatal crash prompts heavy delays along eastbound Palmetto Expressway

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that left a portion of the eastbound Palmetto Expressway shut down for hours.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a grey Volkswagen crashed into a road ranger tow truck near the Northwest 27th Ave. exit, just after 4 a.m., Tuesday.

As a result of the impact, the Volkswagen caught fire.

FHP said the driver of the car was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center where she died from her injuries.

The expressway was shut down for several hours as troopers investigated and worked to clear the road.

It was reopened just before 7:30 a.m.

#UPDATE: The roadway has been reopened. Heavy delays stretch back to the big curve. https://t.co/ojgOQ0eVfL — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) February 26, 2019

Officials continue to investigate.

